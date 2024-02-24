Travis Kelce Left Sydney Already! Only Spent A Day With Taylor Swift!

What! Travis Kelce already went back to the US?!

Perezcious readers know the football player landed in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday to hang out with Taylor Swift as she continues with The Eras Tour overseas. Sources said the couple initially planned to take some time apart while she was away. However, they apparently couldn’t stay away from each other, so Trav hopped on a plane and flew halfway across the world to see her! So sweet!

Related: Travis Kelce Played FMK With Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, & Ariana Grande Years Ago! And…

We saw the couple spending time together at the zoo before Tay performed at Accor Stadium the following evening. During the concert, Travis could be seen in the crowd dancing to the music and chilling in the VIP tent with other celebrities like Rita Ora and Katy Perry. It was a whirlwind couple of days! And now, the lovebirds’ reunion is over!

According to TMZ on Friday, sources with direct knowledge said the 34-year-old tight end hopped on a private flight to Las Vegas. He’ll be landing at some point on Saturday morning. As for what Travis is doing in Sin City? An insider for Us Weekly revealed the athlete is meeting up with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates, including Patrick Mahomes, to have a “boys weekend” and continue to celebrate their Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month. The party never stops for the Chiefs, huh?! LOLz!

For now, Taylor and Travis will be away from each other while she continues her world tour. Ugh! But we can imagine he’ll be coming to some of her other stops in the future! So don’t worry, Swifities! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]