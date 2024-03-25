Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Get Hot In The Bahamas! See The STEAMY Beach PDA Pics!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are living it up during their vacay!

The couple have been as busy as ever during the break from their respective careers, not letting the off time slow them down! On Monday, sources for People confirmed the singer and her beau took a “much-needed” vacation in the Bahamas last week:

“They vacationed in the Bahamas for several days. It was a much-needed break for both of them. They very much enjoyed it. They are so happy together.”

On Thursday, they were relaxing on Harbor Island and enjoying the beach waves while packing on some serious PDA in the ocean. The Cruel Summer songstress donned a cheeky yellow bikini from Montce while KillaTrav rocked some blue and white patterned shorts. They looked to be having the best time while smooching and holding hands in paradise — one picture in particular even shows the Kansas City Chiefs player not being able to keep his hands to himself and copping a cheeky feel! WOW!

Hot in every way! Yow!

The fun didn’t stop there, though! After their island getaway the pair headed back to Cali and were spotted at the famous Nobu Malibu. They had a casual afternoon date with the tight end sporting some black sweatpants, a light gray long sleeve tee, and a white snapback. Tay Tay somewhat coordinated, with a light gray pleated skirt, a baby blue sweater, paired with brown and white Oxford loafers. The superstar accessorized with a pearl necklace, black cat-eye sunglasses, and a brown leather satchel style handbag.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back in Los Angeles — and all smiles on a lunch date in Malibu. https://t.co/AXGjJEfVVy — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 25, 2024

Love it!

What do U think about Taylor and Trav’s vacation so far, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

