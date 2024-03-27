Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Went On A Private Gym Date -- While Other People Had To Wait Outside?!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Monday working off all that Nobu they had over the weekend!

According to several outlets, the celebrity couple took to Dogpound in order to have a quiet date and workout sesh together. The celeb hotspot gym is somewhere that Tay Tay loves to work on her fitness — she’s been a regular attendee for years — and now it looks like she’s letting Trav in on her little hideaway. They enjoyed a lengthy session in the private and very secure facilities, which we all know is important due to their fitness-demanding careers — even during their break!

Related: Taylor Question Causes Jack Antonoff To Immediately KILL Interview!

The pair’s date was first discovered by photogs who snapped pics of some people outside the gym wearing Dogpound branded gear, leading to a lot of discussion about the NFL star and his girlfriend “kicking out” paying members of the gym for a two hour session alone. See the pic (below):

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce hit Dogpound gym for private workout session in West Hollywood. https://t.co/eC9tfhJ5QX pic.twitter.com/3g21PjgTNH — Virals Plug???? (@updates_plug) March 26, 2024

But reps for the gym quickly clarified the issue! In a statement to TMZ, they said:

“Dogpound is a by-appointment establishment. We value members’ experience and have never had anyone wait outside for 2 hours. The narrative running in the media does not accurately reflect circumstances. We respect the privacy of our clients.”

According to other sources more familiar with how Dogpound works, the people standing outside weren’t gym members but employees, who are allegedly asked to go out for security reasons when the pop star comes by. As you can imagine, not many can be trusted around one of the hottest couples in Hollywood right now, and they deserve their privacy! As for making all the employees stand out in the sun on the sidewalk, though, do U think that was the right decision?

Let us know your thoughts about all this in the comments (below)!

[Image via XS Nightclub at The Wynn Las Vegas/MEGA/WENN]