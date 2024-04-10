Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Try (And Fail) To Go On Incognito Date In LA!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are trying to make their highly publicized relationship a little more private, it would seem!

As we’ve been reporting, the pop singer and the NFL star have been THE it couple since they began dating last year, and enthusiasm for the pair has not waned — though sightings have! With Tay Tay no longer attending Kansas City Chiefs games and Trav not having Eras Tour shows to show up at, fans haven’t gotten as many opportunities to check out the couple lately!

That may be by design! As we’ve heard, they’re enjoying just being chill and “playing house.” But they still have to go out and get a bite every now and then! But not without fans going crazy!

On Tuesday, the 34-year-olds were spotted having a romantic dinner date at Bird Street Club in El Lay — well, sort of spotted. In pics from the night, you can barely see the couple as they duck down in the backseat of their car. The Anti Hero songstress’ window is covered, and security tried to cover them — but paparazzi were able to get some snaps.

Ch-ch-check out the pics (below):

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attempt to go incognito for date night in LA https://t.co/bp5cHEK01v pic.twitter.com/Yw2f1JMOxX — Page Six (@PageSix) April 10, 2024

Oof! Yeah, they def got caught!

It’s clear, for whatever reason, they wanted all eyes OFF of them! We can imagine having all eyes on you 24/7 must get a little exhausting at times, but when you’re the biggest it-couple in the world right now, paparazzi is to be expected. The downside of fame, right? But some restaurants are worth it, we guess!

What do U think about Taylor and Travis trying to be sneaky, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

