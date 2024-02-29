Taylor Swift Visited Travis Kelce At Stadium Multiple Times Before Anyone Knew They Were Dating!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce knew each other All Too Well before going public with their relationship.

The power couple may have revealed their relationship to fans when Taylor was spotlighted at that first Kansas City Chiefs game all the way back in September, but that was hardly the first stadium she visited to support her man! During Wednesday’s episode of The Sports Shop with Reese & K-Mac podcast, Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merrit spilled that she came around to watch the team play “privately” prior to having cameras focus on her. He said:

“When she started to come around, it was privately. She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it.”

This definitely tracks with what we’ve heard in the past! Remember, Trav first tried to shoot his shot during an Eras Tour concert in Kansas City last summer, which the Lover singer revealed was not long before they started hanging out. She told TIME in December:

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

And that all took place way before she was spotted at the September game! She added at the time:

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

