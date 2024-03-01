The BIG Reason Taylor Swift's Family Is 'Relieved' She Fell For Travis Kelce!

Taylor Swift‘s fam is a HUGE fan of Travis Kelce for this reason!

On Thursday, an insider speaking to DailyMail.com got into all the tea when they revealed the big motivation that the singer’s fam had when approving of the Kansas City Chiefs star. The source dished that it was actually the tight end’s protective side that caught Scott and Andrea Swift‘s attention the most:

“Taylor’s family and everyone who knows her is so relieved by her relationship with Travis – not only because she is madly in love but also because he makes her security personnel job much easier. Travis has vowed to keep her safe and there is no doubt about this.”

Aww!

Related: Travis Became ‘A Different Man’ Dating Taylor!

Referring to Trav as a boyfriend and “built-in bodyguard” the insider continued:

“No one will try to come close to her when she is holding hands with her powerhouse boyfriend.”

It’s definitely super important for Taylor to have someone so strong and protective. She’s one of the biggest stars in the world right now. And if the NFL player can handle that, he can handle anything TayTay related!

The 34-year-old also previously mentioned how he felt protective over his love in a past episode of New Heights following the first time he and the Anti Hero songstress were spotted in public together. He said to his brother Jason Kelce at the time:

“I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense that I’m a man in the situation. I’m protective, yeah, for sure. You always have to have that feeling or self-awareness, I guess.”

Love it! And now it sounds like her family really agrees!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via SNL/YouTube/Michael Carpenter/MEGA/WENN]