We are so obsessed with TeaMarr! She is ALWAYS great! And so varied!

Her talent is vast and on Show Me Love she is making us bump and grind!

The song – featuring Meer Colon – reminds us of Drake when he gets on the dance tip.

Her vocals are so smooth and this video is equally pleasing on the eyes!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more from TeaMarr!