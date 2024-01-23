Tech CEO Dies In Freak Accident ON STAGE At Company Party!

A Chicago-area CEO has sadly died in a freak accident that took place in front of his entire company.

According to WBBM-TV on Monday, Vistex CEO Sanjay Shah and President Raju Datla were in India celebrating the tech company’s silver jubilee on Thursday. There were about 700 employees in attendance for the software company’s big milestone celebration, but the party would end in tragedy when a suspension line broke as the two men were being lowered down onto the stage in a cage, causing them to plummet 15 feet.

Related: Son Of Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Dead At 39

A police official spoke to The Times of India about the incident and said:

“At the time of the accident, music was being played, and Shah and Raju were waving to their staff while being lowered.”

Videos of the event have been circulating online, and it’s clear to see the cage began to wobble a bit before the suspension actually broke, causing both men to fall out of it. You can see the terrifying video for yourself (below):

????US Tech Boss Plunges 15ft To His Death During Company's Anniversary Party Sanjay Shah, CEO of Vistex, fell to his death after a cable holding up the iron cage he was performing in snapped. pic.twitter.com/5WPBsxZDwZ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 21, 2024

So scary! We can’t imagine…

After this, both men were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital, but sadly 56-year-old Shah succumbed to his injuries. His business partner, 52-year-old Dalta, is said to be still alive but in critical condition due to some serious head injuries. Vistex, which has several big-name clients like General Motors and Coca-Cola, was said to have lowered their flags to half-staff in honor of both men.

Such a wild situation. Our hearts go out to the victims’ families, as well as anyone who was in attendance at the event.

R.I.P.

[Image via PitchMaps/YouTube]