Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Update After Undergoing 'Painful' Major Surgery Amid Skin Cancer Battle!

Teddi Mellencamp is on the road to recovery.

After her five-week immunotherapy treatment was unsuccessful amid her melanoma battle, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum underwent another surgery earlier this week. Teddi told fans on Instagram on Wednesday that she “went through a ‘wide excision melanoma, soft tissue defect reconstruction with adjacent tissue rearrangement,” further explaining for those of us who have no clue what she just said:

“Basically they cut out the area of my shoulder and replaced it with a flap of skin from below on my back.”

Oof! Sounds intense!

As for how the The Two Ts In A Pod co-host is doing post-op? Thankfully, the reality star said the “surgery went well!” However, she is feeling a lot of “pain” right now, noting:

“But the pain and discomfort are all worth it. The outpouring of love and prayers in the comments and DMs has left me speechless (which is tough). I wish I could respond to everyone please know I am forever grateful. Please get your skin checked. I promise you do not want to go through this.”

What an important reminder for everyone! Following the procedure, the 42-year-old also told followers in a video that she was “waiting to be discharged to the nursing facility,” adding:

“It’s pretty painful, but I am so grateful that they did such a great job. … Whew, that back skin is tight. Struggle bus, but I’m hoping they got it all.”

Fingers crossed!!! Take a look at her post (below):

Her fans know how open Teddi has been with her melanoma battle. So it comes as no surprise she later shared a graphic image of her post-op shoulder on her Instagram Stories, captioning it, “F Off Cancer.” See (below):

Ouch!!!

We wish Teddi nothing but the best amid her recovery! Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram]