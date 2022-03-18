Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott MARRIED?! See Why Some Fans Think So!

If there’s one mystery that keeps Kylie Jenner fans wondering, it’s her relationship status with Travis Scott.

Over the years, the couple has been on again, off again, making babies, platonically co-parenting, and making more babies. No matter which way the pendulum swings, they seem to really care for and respect each other. So whatever’s going on romantically or otherwise is definitely working for them. Still, we can’t help but wonder if they’ll ever make things official official.

Knowing Kylie is meticulous about her reveals, fans tend to keep an eagle eye on her social media in case there’s ever a big announcement hidden in a subtle post. On Thursday, there was one such clue that raised eyebrows — and indicated that maybe, just maybe, the pair had finally tied the knot.

The sign came in a tell-tale ring she posted on St. Patrick’s day. Check it out (below):

What do U think??? Is that a WEDDING RING we spy???

Plenty of Reddit fans thought so, proposing on the forum that the rapper and reality star had exchanged vows. But other commenters weren’t convinced. One wrote:

“Kylie loves rings. She’s worn that top one (on the right) off and on for almost 10 years.”

Another added:

“Travis did get Kylie and Stormi matching rings. I don’t know if this is one of them though.”

Those matching rings actually caused their own kerfuffle back in November 2021, when rumors swirled that they were actually engagement rings. But a source for E! News shut it down last year, stating the “speculation is not true at all.” They said definitively at the time:

“They are not engaged.”

It seems likely that the duo did not skip that step and head straight down the aisle. (After all, why would Kylie choose St. Patrick’s day of all days to tease that info?!) Heck, just last month, a source told The Sun they were still living apart:

“Travis insists he needs his own place – saying to Kylie [it] has nothing to do with how he feels about her or the children, but that he can’t be a music star and a dad together. When he’s with her and the kids, he’s 100% in daddy mode, but when he’s at his home, he’s working on his career.”

The insider went on:

“Travis splits his time between being away doing shows, and when he’s working in the studio he stays at his place then comes ‘home’ to Kylie and the kids for a few days. He insists that when he’s working, he needs to be in his own place doing his thing — he needs his own space.”

Honestly, most rich celebs seem to have multiple houses, so that’s not necessarily a red flag relationship-wise. But still, even as private as Kylie is, we think she’ll make a bigger splash with her eventual wedding announcement than a clover-emoji ring selfie. Don’t you think??

