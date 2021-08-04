Horrified Mother Shares Video Of Daughter Looking 'Possessed' After Her Drink Was Spiked At Nightclub

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A mother shared the cautionary tale her daughter became after the 18-year-old appeared “possessed” due to a spiked drink.

Millie Taplin’s very first night out at a UK nightclub with friends since turning the legal drinking age turned into a nightmare when she accepted a drink from a man that ultimately put her in an unsettling state.

Related: Unruly Passenger Duct-Taped To Seat After Allegedly Assaulting Multiple Flight Attendants

The hospital that treated Millie re-posted the video that shows the teen incoherent and writhing on the bed, with her jaw locked, and her fingers twisted into claws. Her mother Claire wrote in the original post:

“As disturbing as it is, if that saves one girl, just one, then it’s worth sharing. Nothing can prepare you to see that.”

Watch the intense footage for yourself (below).

All we can say is… wow.

The teen’s mother recounted the disturbing incident to The Mirror, telling the outlet:

“It’s just absolutely horrendous. She looked possessed. I was numb. I was looking at her and thought, ‘What the hell have they given her’, because I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

She continued:

“I got there at 1:30 AM, the video shows what I was greeted with. I was just blown away. She was completely frozen, her hands were like claws.”

Thankfully, Millie made a full recovery. She recalled being at the Moo Moo nightclub in Southend-on-Sea and only having enjoyed a few drinks when a man she’d been talking to offered her another. She told Your Southend:

“I had a couple of sips, not a lot because it was a strong drink and I don’t like strong drinks! I went back out to the smoking area with my friends and went back in about 10 minutes later. That’s when I started to feel a bit sick. I started to feel really hot so I told my friends I need to go outside get some fresh air.”

Not even ten minutes later, the teen started losing the ability to walk or even talk:

“I was sick in the alleyway opposite and that’s when I couldn’t see properly, I couldn’t feel my hands. I knew that I wasn’t right, I was trying to speak and was stuttering and mumbling. My friends then phoned my sister and I had to be carried to the car and taken to A&E.”

So scary!

To make matters worse, Millie said she was fully aware of everything that was going on, but couldn’t communicate with anyone:

“In my head I was there but in my body I wasn’t. I’ve never felt like that. The doctors were really supportive and trying to calm me down. I was in such a state when I arrived. I was so scared… I don’t ever want to go through that again. It was horrible.”

According to her mother, doctors found that two separate drugs had been used, “one to paralyze and one to knock her out.” Claire went on to say that she shared the post to raise awareness, writing:

“This is what being spiked looks like please be careful when out, my daughter was lucky she had good friends that acted accordingly. Share this post make people aware x”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the club told the outlet:

“We urge all customers to be present when their drink is ordered and that they do not leave it unattended. The alleged drink spiked appears to have been accepted from a person known to the lady affected and whilst it was not reported to us at the time, we are assisting the police who are dealing with the matter.”

Be safe out there, Perezcious readers.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]