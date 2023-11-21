Diddy Allegedly FORCED Cassie To Get Breast Implants -- Then Demanded Surgeon Remove Them THE NEXT DAY?!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

More has come out about how horribly Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly treated Cassie Ventura during their relationship.

Perezcious readers know Cassie filed (and then settled) a bombshell lawsuit last week against the 54-year-old rapper, accusing him of abuse, rape, trafficking, and more. The allegations were disturbing enough — but there’s more! Amid the suit drama, a bunch of damning evidence of his alleged abusive ways has resurfaced – including a shocking picture of Cassie bloodied and bruised. And as expected, more details about Diddy’s control over the 37-year-old singer have been revealed.

A source close to the former couple witnessed first-hand how “cruel” the music mogul was during the relationship, claiming to Dailymail.com on Tuesday that he forced Cassie to get breast implants. That’s disgusting enough, if true. But what made the situation worse is he allegedly demanded she have them removed less than 24 hours after the surgery!

The anonymous witness said Diddy accompanied Cassie to her appointment with late celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Frank Ryan to talk about her getting a boob job before Thanksgiving in 2009. During the consultation, the Bad Boy founder took full control, talked with the doctor about what he wanted the results to be. Meanwhile, Cassie stood there topless and didn’t say anything before pictures were taken. The insider recalled:

“It was him talking about what he wanted. She was like his doll, like a dress up doll. She had a flat chest. He said he wanted a full shape, sexy but not too big. Usually, men act like I just want her to be happy, even though they know it’s for them. Men are usually kind of quiet in these consultations. It was out of the ordinary that he was doing all the talking and she wasn’t saying anything. She appeared meek. She was more like a Stepford wife, agreeable, amiable, but quiet.”

While the source was concerned for Cassie during the consultation, Dr. Ryan didn’t even notice anything was wrong about the situation. He was just excited to have someone as famous as Diddy in his office — and agreed to everything he asked for. The eyewitness said:

“He just got into his artistry mode. He was describing how great the outcome is going to be, how confident he was about achieving the desired results.”

Weeks later, Cassie had the procedure — which cost about $16,000 — done in another location. She was released that same evening. When Diddy saw the results from the surgery, the source claims, he wasn’t happy, complaining they were “too big.” In fact, he stormed to Dr. Ryan’s office the next day and demanded to talk about “having the breasts removed for a smaller size.”

What?!

Did he not realize this woman just got out of surgery?!

Even the plastic surgeon was rattled by the request, even asking for the source to be present for the meeting to try to combat Diddy’s dangerous demands:

“He wanted me there. He needed some support. He thought there would be strength in numbers, with me helping navigate him through this.”

While Diddy hounded Dr. Ryan about the implants, the source remembers, Cassie was in the office sobbing, as she appeared to be “in pain.” It was just one day after she had surgery, and she was forced to witness this clash over her getting work done again when she should’ve been in bed resting. Not to mention Diddy’s alleged anger was over her breasts not looking correct to his specifications. So yeah, it’s no wonder she was in pain — both physical and mental!

Dr. Ryan attempted to reason with Diddy, telling him that the swelling would go down. He also made it clear it was too risky to have her go under the knife again:

“The doctor was shocked and seemed like he was going to piss his pants, like ‘What am I going to do with this?’ He was trying to hold his ground that this was never going to happen, assuring him that we can get to that desired result but that we need time for healing. He was saying there’s a lot of swelling now but that it will go down.’ He said, ‘You’re seeing a lot off swelling and lot of fluid, but it will go down.”

However, Diddy refused to listen to him. He apparently wasn’t used to being told no. Despite Dr. Ryan begging him to wait six months before re-doing the surgery, the Grammy winner demanded the implants be fixed now:

“Diddy thought they could go right back into surgery, like now, and take them out. And Dr. Ryan was like, ‘No way,’ trying to explain to him that we should wait at least six months to see how it heals because she was just opened up. But Diddy was like, ‘No, they’ve got to come out, call who you need to call, they’ve got to come out.’”

And here’s the most shocking part…

Even though the surgeon knew it was wrong, he eventually gave in to Diddy’s demands! The source alleged he told the singer:

“‘Ok, I’ll get my team together and we’ll take them out, do a smaller size.’ He felt bad for her. And it was sad. It was just so sad.”

What the f**k?! No doctor should have ever agreed to this horrific request! Cassie was “visibly traumatized” by the ordeal, says the source — but remained quiet:

“And while this was all going on, Cassie was not talking at all. She was crying, visibly traumatized, but she wasn’t saying anything at all and just going along with whatever he said. She wasn’t advocating for herself, or for the boobs at all. And he (Diddy) was not comforting her at all. Privately, Dr. Ryan told me this was mutilation, that I can’t even believe this. He was saying poor Cassie, this is awful.”

If he knew “this was mutilation,” he should have stood his ground and never agreed to it for the sake of the patient. But instead, Dr. Ryan quickly got everything together and performed the surgery within a week. After her other surgery. Awful.

Afterward, the witness never saw Diddy or Cassie again. She remained silent about what she saw go down years ago in order to avoid causing problems for Cassie. But once the singer came forward with her story, she knew she needed to say something about the traumatizing moment in the plastic surgeon’s office:

“I’m not surprised her body was not her own at all. Because in that moment I witnessed, it was not her body. It was his body, to be dressed up and enhanced the way he wanted. If somebody doesn’t respect somebody’s body being cut up, I can’t imagine he cared much about her or her body in any other area of her life. She deserves to have agency over her body and to reclaim any dignity that was lot in that relationship, for whatever she endured.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN, WENN]