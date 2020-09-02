Teen Mom 2 Star Briana DeJesus Is ‘Definitely’ Done With Luis Hernandez After He Gave Her An STD! Whoa!

Briana DeJesus is DONE!

The outspoken star of MTV‘s hit show Teen Mom 2 goes all in with some very new challenges in the latest season to air — including suffering through the aftermath of being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease after hooking up with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

That’s right; the tenth season, which kicked off on Tuesday night, is going to give viewers quite a behind-the-scenes look into a side of dating we rarely if ever see on TV… even MTV…

But along with that, the 26-year-old mom of two adorable daughters wants to normalize STD testing — as well as share the final confirmation that she is forever done with Hernandez. Girl, thank goodness… we’ve got your back on BOTH counts!

Speaking to People about her experiences on the new season of Teen Mom 2 and in her real life surrounding the show, the no-longer-teen mom — who shares 3-year-old daughter Stella with Hernandez and has 8-year-old Nova from a previous relationship — got real about what viewers can see on air this time around as the show rolls out this fall:

“Everything happened really fast. Did I think I would end up sleeping with Luis again? Absolutely not. My mental health wasn’t there and I did something that I regret, but I ended up catching an STD and I didn’t think anything of it. I thought maybe letting MTV film this personal experience would be a learning experience for others, to teach others that it’s okay to get tested and it’s okay to talk about it. And that kind of bit me in the a** because something came up positive in my test results and they definitely filmed it all.”

Yikes! No wonder the mom-of-two called that moment “a little embarrassing,” especially considering how much access she gave to the network to get in there and tell the whole story.

Of course, that’s what comes with normalizing STD testing and being informed about your sexual health. As uncomfortable as Briana may have been during her ordeal, she is definitely making the world a better place by being open, honest, and forthright in what it’s like!

Still, the Orlando-born reality TV star admits she “struggled” with this storyline, while adding:

“I hate that I have to relive it over again because I’m finally over it, but hopefully it’s more of a learning experience for everybody else. I hope people can learn from my mistakes because I’ve made tons of mistakes. I just want people to know that getting tested is okay. It’s the right thing to do because if I didn’t get tested, I would have never known that I had something.”

No kidding!

As for her baby daddy? Yeah, thanks but no thanks!

Briana confirmed to the mag things are “definitely over” between the two of them, putting her foot down once and for all on their relationship:

“Whatever happened [with the hookup], happened. I don’t talk to him like that any more. We don’t meet up late at night after the club to have sex. None of that happens any more.”

So there you have it!

On to bigger and better things, girl!

