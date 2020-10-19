Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Left ‘Humiliated’ After Ex Chris Lopez Requests A Paternity Test

Kailyn Lowry isn’t exactly happy with ex Chris Lopez right now, and the medical community deserves some of her wrath, too!

The Pennsylvania resident has three baby daddies, of course — Lopez, to 3-year-old son Lux and 2-month old son Creed, along with Javi Marroquin to 6-year-old son Lincoln, and Jo Rivera to 10-year-old son Isaac — but perhaps none have been more difficult recently than the former. As we’re learning, it all came down to questions about whether he actually is the father of one of her children!

Related: Kailyn Calls Out Chris’ Apparent Total Lack Of Parenting! DAMN!

This time around, the 28-year-old Teen Mom 2 star opened up more about how Lopez “demanded” a paternity test following Creed’s birth. The accusation carried therein seriously “humiliated” the Pothead Haircare founder, as she detailed in a brand new sit-down for her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, alongside co-host Vee Torres.

Explaining her side of things on the show this week, Lowry recalled (below):

“I had to get a DNA test against my wishes. I knew who the father was, but [Lopez] didn’t believe it. I knew who I slept with and have never questioned any of my kids’ dads.”

No kidding! What a tacky thing to do, TBH…

Worse still, it wasn’t just Chris who was putting pressure on Lowry that left her embarrassed! The 16 and Pregnant alum noted the nurse giving the test at the DNA facility also said something that really threw her off while undergoing the procedure:

“I go into the DNA place and [the nurse giving the test] said ‘So, you don’t know who the dad is?’ She flat-out asked me. When I tell you the humiliation that I felt. I knew who the dad was, I never questioned it. That was never a question in my mind. Yes, I know there are women who lie [about their kid’s father]. I know women who have lied. I know that’s there, but that wasn’t me. I’m not that type of person. I am in the public eye, why the f**k would I put myself in the position where I don’t know who the damn dad is? I was embarrassed. Don’t humiliate me for no reason. I couldn’t believe [the nurse] said that. I had tears running down my face, I was so humiliated.”

Yikes!!!

That’s totally inappropriate for a nurse to say, ya know?! It’s nobody’s business! No wonder it made Kailyn so ashamed and self-conscious, though… what a terrible position to be in! Ugh!!

Plus, isn’t it at little ironic for Lopez to question paternity when he was apparently the one who couldn’t stop cheating all throughout her pregnancy… just saying!!!

Related: Kailyn Opens Up On Some Super-Sketchy Text Messages From Ex Javi!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! How would U respond to his paternity test request in that situation?! And real talk, what would U do if the nurse said something like that to you??

Sound OFF about all of it with your take here, down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Brian To/WENN/Instagram]