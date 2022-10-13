Teen Mom Star Cheyenne Floyd's Husband Sentenced To Jail For DUI Two Weeks After Tying The Knot!

Welp, so much for any honeymoon plans!

Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd‘s husband Zach Davis has been sentenced to jail for a DUI charge! According to Page Six on Thursday, he was originally arrested on June 19, 2020. Court records reviewed by the outlet this week revealed he chose to plead not guilty to driving under the influence and driving with a suspended or revoked license, and pleaded no contest to driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more.

The reality star’s new hubby, who married his wife just two weeks ago, was convicted of the charges and sentenced to 120 days in LA County Jail, four days of community labor, and 60 months of probation. He’s also required to enter an 18-month treatment program. Wow! Zach must surrender himself at Van Nuys Courthouse West on November 1 by 8:30 a.m. local time.

This is not his only run-in with the law. Law enforcement sources told TMZ he was arrested at LAX in January on his way home from Mexico. While going through customs, officers discovered outstanding warrants. He allegedly violated his probation for cases including theft and a DUI. He shares 1-year-old son Ace with Cheyenne, who’s also mom to 5-year-old daughter Ryder with ex Cory Wharton. This has got to be a rough start to their marriage!!

[Image via Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram]