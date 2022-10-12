Teen Mom's Leah Messer Splits From Fiancé Jaylan Mobley After 2 Months Of Engagement

Sad news for Teen Mom fans — Leah Messer and her fiancé Jaylan Mobley have announced they’re going their separate ways.

Related: Tia Mowry Sends Love To Cory Hardrict Amid Divorce & Cheating Rumors

Back in August the couple got engaged on the beach, which they revealed in a sweet Instagram post that has since been taken down. The post read at the time:

“Two souls, one heart. It’s official.”

Now, only two months later, they’ve decided to call off their upcoming nuptials. Leah and Jaylan made a joint post to the ‘gram on Tuesday which featured a black-and-white photo of the pair holding hands walking down a pier. The post began by saying they’re now going down “separate paths”:

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship.”

The exes continue in the post to say they’re going to remain friends. They also ask their fans to respect their privacy during this time:

“So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together. X Thank you, Leah and Jaylan”

So sad to hear! But we’re glad they’re making the best decision for themselves.

See the full post (below):

We truly wish the exes and Leah’s three kids — Aleeah, 12, Aliannah, 12, and Adalynn, 9 — the best moving forward.

[Image via YouTube/MTV’s Teen Mom]