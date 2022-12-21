8 Teenage Girls Charged With Murder After Allegedly 'Swarming' Complete Stranger With Knives!

This is probably the most disturbing story you’ll hear for a while…

Eight teenage girls from the ages of 13 to 16 have been arrested in Toronto after allegedly swarming a man with knives and stabbing him to death on Sunday morning. The Toronto Police Service broadcasted a press conference on Tuesday explaining what they know about the case so far, and the details only get more harrowing.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Detective Sgt. Terry Browne of the Homicide Squad said three of the eight girls arrested were 13, three were 14, and two were 16. We’re talking very young kids here. Browne expressed:

“I’ve been in policing for almost 35 years and you think you’ve seen it all. Anyone who isn’t shocked with hearing something like this has clearly just thrown in the towel and just said that anything is possible in this world. Eight young girls and most under the age of 16. If this isn’t alarming and shocking to everyone, then we’re all in trouble quite frankly.”

So scary…

Police say the girls were hanging out on the street together in the downtown core of the city when they came across the stranger. At the time of the incident they believe the suspects were trying to take a bottle of alcohol away from the 59-year-old man.

The eight teens had apparently gotten into an altercation earlier Saturday night, but Browne declined to release more information on it. He also said it’s believed the young girls had met each other online but all live in the city:

“They met each other through social media. They come from varying parts of the city. We don’t know how or why they met on that evening and why the destination was downtown Toronto. We don’t know how long they were acquainted with each other. I wouldn’t describe them as a gang at this point.”

The sergeant described the attack as a “swarming.” Chilling. He declined to state whether they had filmed the horrific murder or not, but it sounds like it — as he suggested they may have been looking for fame:

“Maybe these were eight young women that wanted to make a name for themselves and see if they could become socially famous.”

They may be just kids, but law enforcement say they’re all old enough to know what they were doing:

“They are all equally culpable. There is no doubt in our minds that they were all working as a singular entity in a swarming mob mentality when they chose to attack this man … It’s bizarre that they would all have hooked up together and found their way to downtown Toronto. Their primary residences are all over the place.”

Police seized several weapons but didn’t state what kind as well as confirmed three of the eight girls had previous encounters with the law. Browne added when police spoke to the parents of the girls, it came as a “shock” to them. The teens’ names can’t be released due to Canadian law, but they’ve made their first court appearance and are due back on December 29. They’re all still in custody.

As for the victim, they’re not releasing his name either, not until they’re able to contact more of his family members. He was in the shelter system at the time of the attack:

“He does have a very supportive family in the area so I wouldn’t necessarily call him homeless. Maybe just recently on some hard luck.”

Toronto police are urging anyone who may have seen the group of teens Saturday night to contact police as soon as possible. A motive is still unknown and the entire crime has left the city understandably shocked. You can watch the entire press conference (below):

Such an awful situation. We’re sending love and light to the victim’s family and loved ones.

