This Teenager Realizing She Accidentally Moved Into A Retirement Home Is HYSTERICAL!

An Oklahoma teen just got a friendly reminder to always double-check the apartment listing!

Madison Kohout recently attempted to start a new life in Arkansas, but things quickly spiraled after the 19-year-old realized she moved into an apartment complex for senior citizens. Yep, the Gen-Z kid moved in with boomers! She recounted the hilarious mix up in a TikTok video with over 3.5 million views, writing:

“Me getting ready to move to an apartment out of state that I’ve never seen in person. And I realize I just moved myself into a retirement home.”

Of course, social media users stormed the comments section to share their amusement at the fiasco.

“This could be a sitcom.” “Congrats. You’re their IT person now.” “I had a friend who lived in one of these. Only a certain percentage had to be seniors, and it was such a nice place!”

But how did the woman even get in there?! According to Insider, the whole ordeal began after her adopted mom, Gigi, encouraged her to move to Arkansas to be closer to family. The momma even helped her find the “super spacious” apartment online that was “significantly cheaper” than her home in Oklahoma. She gushed to the outlet:

“I was able to lease a two-bedroom for only $350 a month.”

DAYUM, that is CHEAP!

The teen, who fell in love with the home, then moved in several days later — without even visiting first. Big mistake as it turned out the apartment was too good to be true! After moving in, Kohout immediately thought it was strange how she had a ton of elderly neighbors. However, the nursing assistant didn’t realize where she actually relocated to until she spotted a “retirement” sign a whole week later!

“When I went out to my car, I started meeting some of my neighbors. To my surprise, they were all over the age of 65. A week later, I saw the sign reading ‘Senior Citizen Apartments.’ I realized I accidentally moved into a retirement village.”

You would think someone in the leasing office would have warned her about the demographic, but Kohout told Newsweek she moved into an “equal-opportunity housing,” which means they can’t discriminate based on age. Now, Madison is the only teenager on the 10-building property! And while some might think that’s a drag, Kohout seems to be loving her unorthodox living situation as she has become friends with her neighbors. Not to mention, she can blast music anytime she wants because “some of them can’t hear,” which is a win in our books.

The entire experience has also taught Madison a very important lesson:

“Just remember, if you are struggling with rent … start your retirement early.”

We are making a note, LOLz! What are your reactions to Madison’s move-in mishap? Let us know in the comments (below)!

