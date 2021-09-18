Listen To This: Fill Up Your Cup!

Yes, another song about tequila. LITERALLY!

Lead singer of The Cab, Alex DeLeon, has formed yet another alter ego. While on hiatus from the band he started releasing music as Bohnes and now he’s formed a duo with Hudson Thames.

Another Song About Tequila is the first taste of Tequila Mockingbrd and it definitely leaves us wanting more!

This isn’t trying to be anything other than a super fun party song. Pop. Feels like something The Chainsmokers would put out.

They have another song out that has more of a hip hop feel.