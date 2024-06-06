Texas Mom Shot & Killed In Murder-Suicide While Shielding 10-Year-Old Daughter From Gunfire

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A 10-year-old Texas girl was critically injured and her mother was killed in what police have deemed to be a murder-suicide that took place at the very end of last month.

Per multiple media reports, a man in the city of Spring, Texas shot and killed his girlfriend during a domestic dispute before turning the gun on himself. The couple’s 10-year-old daughter was present during the incident, too. She survived — despite being critically injured with severe gunshot wounds — thanks to her mother shielding her from the hail of gunfire.

Police have not released the names of any of the people involved, but a GoFundMe fundraiser started by friends of the victim’s family has indicated that the deceased mom was Chantal Cantu. Per that fundraising page, money raised will go to Cantu’s 10-year-old daughter’s medical expenses, grief counseling, and long-term emotional support, as well as to her 15-year-old brother — both of whom have now been left without their mother after the senseless act.

Per cops, the shooting occurred in an apartment in the city of Spring, Texas on the evening of May 30. A 39-year-old male, a 33-year-old female (the one identified later by family and friends as Cantu, pictured above), and a 10-year-old girl were involved. Per ABC 13 News, the shooter was the victim’s boyfriend, and the father of the 10-year-old girl.

By the time paramedics showed up minutes after the shooting, the boyfriend was dead and Cantu was unresponsive. They attempted to render aid to her, but she died at the scene. Per the GoFundMe, the 10-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds to five major organs in her abdomen. She was rushed to a local pediatric intensive care unit, where she underwent multiple surgeries.

Per that fundraising page, Cantu was “murdered while protecting her daughter from gunfire.” The page went on:

“Chantal was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, cousin, friend, and co-worker who knew no boundaries for those in her life. Although Chantal’s 10-year-old daughter is strong and she is a fighter, the road to recovery will be long. We would love nothing more than for her to get back to being that energetic, loving, caring soul that she was prior to this hideous act.”

So, so sad.

To contribute to the fundraiser and help with expenses for the funeral and other things following Cantu’s awful and tragic death, you can visit the GoFundMe page HERE.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

