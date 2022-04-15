Thandiwe Newton Reportedly 'Heading To Rehab' After Magic Mike Exit

Some more context has emerged for the tension on the set of Magic Mike.

As we previously reported, Thandiwe Newton exited the third Magic Mike film amidst rumors that she and star Channing Tatum had a blowout argument over — of all things — the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars slap. A source told The Sun that the argument occurred 11 days into filming, when their “tense exchange of words” escalated and Channing stormed off set.

An insider from the production told the outlet:

“After the row he just went, ‘I am not working with her anymore.’ Him being a producer, it’s his movie, so she’s off the movie.”

A spokesperson for the actress denied that any argument occurred, saying she “made the difficult decision to step away” from the movie “to deal with family matters.” However, the production source said that Thandiwe had been an “absolute diva” throughout the shoot and was “always ranting and raving about something.”

Now, insiders have claimed the 49-year-old has been “battling with emotional and family problems” after splitting with her husband of 24 years, Ol Parker. A Magic Mike source shared with Page Six:

“Thandiwe had been acting strange on set, she has been very highly strung. Her apparent breakdown caused so much disruption, it became clear she couldn’t play the role. There is a lot going on in her personal life, she and her husband have separated. She seemed so stressed, she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support.”

As tensions on set began to rise, the insider revealed:

“She fired her UK agent of three decades, and then her US agent Gaby Morgerman flew in from Los Angeles to try to calm things down. Thandiwe’s team wants her to go to rehab for mental health support. She was supposed to leave immediately for a facility, they tried for a Malibu rehab, but they couldn’t take her. Arrangements are now being made to go to a facility in Arizona, if she agrees to go.”

Page Six claimed that the Westworld star was flown back to the US on Tuesday with the intent of checking her into a facility. Despite all this, multiple sources told the outlet that there was no “tense exchange of words” between Thandiwe and Channing, and that they “remain on good terms.”

We’re very sorry to hear that Thandiwe is struggling, but if true, this makes a lot more sense than some random blow up over The Slap. Whatever the case may be, we hope she gets the peace, rest, and healing she needs.

