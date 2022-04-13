Uhhh, Amy Schumer Says She 'Was Never Going' To Make THAT Alec Baldwin Joke At The Oscars?!

It seems like Amy Schumer has done more post-Oscars damage control than Will Smith has!

Seriously, The Slap may be the most talked-about event of this year’s Oscars (or…any Oscars), yet we’ve heard much more from Amy, as one of the three hosts, than from the people actually involved in the drama. Yes, she’s weighed in on the Will/Chris Rock debacle, but over the last few weeks she’s also defended multiple jokes from the ceremony as well as filled us in on the jokes she didn’t get to tell.

Regarding the latter, at the comedian’s own show earlier this month, she told the audience that “the best way to comfort ourselves” after The Slap “would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV,” per The Hollywood Reporter. Warning that her “lawyer said not to say these,” she made quips about James Franco, Joe Rogan, and Alec Baldwin, including:

“Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie, more like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun.”

Well, the would-be barb raised a lot of eyebrows, but now she’s walking it back… sort of. On Tuesday, the Trainwreck star posted on Instagram about some fake news going around, specifically highlighting a headline about purchasing a Montecito mansion. She captioned her post:

“This is not true. I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscar’s. But I am saying anything I want at my live shows. Hope you come out. Link in bio for tickets to my shows. I’m touring august through the holidays!”

Sooo… basically, she was joking about wanting to make a joke on Oscars night? It’s getting a little confusing! It’s not really “fake news” if she’s literally the one who told us she “wasn’t allowed” to make that joke, right?

When it comes to comedy, this much joke-explaining is not usually a good sign. But while the 40-year-old has been gearing up for her “Whore Tour” telling jokes, she’s basically been on a press tour clarifying them as well. For instance, one of her poorly-received Oscars bits was calling Kirsten Dunst a “seat filler” and evicting her from her chair. When some fans reacted indignantly, she posted a follow-up on IG:

“Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on. Wouldn’t disrespect that queen like that.”

Much like the Alec Baldwin joke, it seems like the issue is less that people didn’t get it, and more that… the joke wasn’t very funny to begin with. Hey, they can’t all be winners, right? Obviously, Amy has plenty of funny material, so it may just be better to retire the Oscars stuff and move on.

