Why Influencer Nara Smith's Postpartum Recovery Is 'Different' After Birth Of Third Child

Nara Smith is opening up about her postpartum recovery!

The influencer took to TikTok following the birth of her third child to share some details about her life after the big day. As we previously reported, the 22-year-old announced the arrival of her youngest daughter via Instagram last week, and revealed her adorably unique name: Whimsy Lou Smith!

Related: Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Share ‘Extremely Painful’ Details Of Daughter’s Birth!

Now the viral sensation is opening up about her life and recovery one week postpartum. In a video she posted to the video-sharing platform Tuesday, Nara revealed this recovery has been “quicker” than when she gave birth to her 3-year-old daughter Rumble Honey and 2-year-old son Slim Easy:

“This postpartum experience has been so different from my other two. My body’s recovering a lot quicker but my emotions are all over the place so I’m just trying to give myself some grace and slow down.”

The experience may be new, but some things don’t change — she said hubby Lucky Blue Smith is as helpful as ever. She revealed he specifically asked to be woken up whenever Whimsy needed a diaper change or to be swaddled! Aw! That’s not the only help the model has, though, as her parents flew in to be there for her, too:

“It truly takes a village, especially if you have two toddlers that need to be entertained as well.”

The video goes on to show a day in her life as a momma to a newborn, with cute cuddle sessions, a family trip for lunch at In-N-Out, and a nap alongside her newest addition. See the full TikTok for yourself (below):

Aww! Too sweet!

It’s good to see how happy the fam is as they adjust to their newest little sister. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Instagram/Nara Smith]