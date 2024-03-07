The O.C. Star Being Evicted -- Over $21,000 In Unpaid Rent!

Bad news for The O.C. alum Cam Gigandet…

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast on Tuesday, the actor and his estranged wife, Dominique Geisendorff, have been hit with a lawsuit that may mean they’ll get kicked out of their home. Why? The owner of the house claims the couple — who are currently divorcing — have not paid their rent over the past four months!

The suit alleges Cam and Dominique entered into a written residential lease of the property on August 25, 2022 — and owe the owner $6,650 each month. However, between November 2023 and February 2024, the pair have failed to pay the fees they agreed upon. The documents explain:

“The lease was for a one (1) year term and, thereafter, became a month-to-month tenancy. Pursuant to the lease, the tenant’s monthly rent obligation was $6,650.00. [Gigandet and Geisendorff] have breached the lease in that they have failed to pay the entire rent from November 2023 through February 2024.”

Now, Cam and Dominique owe more than $21,000 in back rent! Yikes! The lawsuit further mentioned the duo have received a notice about the amount they owe since February 6, 2024. But they still have not shelled out the cash. They also have continued to live in the residence without “permission or consent.” And the owner of the home is as upset as OC fans when Marissa started hooking up with Volchok as part of her downward spiral!

Since they failed to cough up the money, the homeowner wants to repossess the place and kick them out! Yep, the Twilight alum and his ex are getting evicted! The owner is asking in the suit “for restitution of the reality,” “forfeiture of the lease,” and “for daily damages in the amount of $221.67 from March 1, 2024, through the date of the judgment.”

Oof. Things are not looking good for Cam and Dominique! At this time, neither of them has addressed the lawsuit. Maybe they’re too busy fighting one another in the split? Reactions? Drop them in the comments (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN, The O.C./Hulu]