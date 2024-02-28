Tori Spelling Moves Her Fam Into CRAZY Expensive New Rental Home!

Say goodbye to the no-tell motel!

Tori Spelling and her family have officially moved into a contemporary two-story home in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. Of course, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was previously living in some, uh, interesting situations with her kids. There was the horribly mold-ridden home that kicked all this off, a $100-per-night motel in El Lay, a large recreational vehicle out in Ventura County, and a rental home she had to evacuate after a hostage situation. But now, she’s got a crib! And it’s a big one!

Per DailyMail.com, the 50-year-old mom — who recently split from Dean McDermott, her husband of nearly 18 years — is now paying rent on a two-story, five-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Woodland Hills! That’s a nice part of the Valley, way out in its southwestern corner. And all 3,000 square feet come fully furnished, too! Damn!

It ain’t cheap to get that much square footage and have it come with furniture. Per the outlet, Spelling is spending $15,000 per month to rent it — and she plopped down $7,500 for the deposit! But it’s been worth it — domestic life has apparently been smooth sailing! Not easy with that many kids!

Like many homes both big and small up in the Valley, this one has a pool. Plus, it’s got central air. That isn’t always a given down in BH and central LA, but it’s a must-have up in the SFV, where temperatures routinely sky-rocket north of 100 degrees in the summers! So, it sounds like Tori and her kids — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11 and Beau, 6 — are well-prepared as the weather will start to get hotter soon. Good!

Here’s hoping this rental works out. It’s very nice, it’s in a nice area, it ain’t a motel, it ain’t an RV, and it (hopefully) doesn’t have major mold issues. Seems like a keeper to us!! Well, if she can afford it…

