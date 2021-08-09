Podcast time! Watch tomorrow on our @PerezHilton YouTube or CLICK HERE to listen now! This week – Barack Obama’s big birthday bash! Should Perez apologize to Demi Lovato? Is Britney Spears off her meds? Her dad says so. Celebrities not showering – themselves or their children! Kanye West not being very smart – or being a genius? Jennifer Aniston’s shocking eating habits! And MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the iHeart app or directly at PerezPodcast.com
Aug 09, 2021 16:33pm PDT
