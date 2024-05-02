Lenny Kravitz Finally Explains Viral Video Where He Works Out In Tight Leather Pants!

Lenny Kravitz has no shame in his game! Or in his wardrobe!

Last month, the Fly Away singer shared a clip of his workout, and it quickly went viral because of his wild gym ‘fit. Like a true rockstar, he wore leather pants, a mesh shirt, boots, and, of course, sunglasses. See (below):

Fans couldn’t get enough of the video, but he wants you to know it wasn’t a gimmick… He just doesn’t G.A.F.!!!

During an interview with Variety published on Tuesday, the 59-year-old said he “always” works out in outfits like that — sans one particular type of exercise:

“I’m always working out in leather pants or jeans and boots and whatever — if I’m not doing cardio. If I’m doing cardio, obviously I’m going to wear sweats because I’m going to be sweating all over the place. But if I’m lifting weights, I don’t sweat so much.”

Yeah, we don’t imagine leather and cardio mixing too well! HA! But frankly lifting in leather can’t smell too good, either! Right? He’d be better off in his birthday suit like the TK421 video, right?

It may seem less than ideal, but the flexibility of being able to work out in whatever he likes allows him to fit in workouts whenever he can:

“So, a lot of times I’m coming from somewhere or I’m going somewhere. And I just don’t care. I’m gonna pop in, I’ve got 45 minutes, we’re gonna hit it and I’m gonna go run to where I’m going. So I don’t do it for effect. I didn’t do that to be like, ‘Oh, let me be just so different and wear leather pants and glasses.’ No, it’s just me walking in off the street.”

Well, even if he didn’t do it for effect, he’s Lenny Kravitz. There’s an effect! LOLz! He went on to defend the actual workouts he’s taking on while dressed in leather:

“I know what I’m doing. And my trainer knows what he’s doing. And I know my body and what my body does and what it can do and how it feels and it’s all good. I trained with elite athletes, I trained with football players, NFL and NBA stars. I trained with MLB stars, wrestlers, boxers. I’ve played with them all. I won’t mention names, but they’re all people you would know. And they’ll tell you I train very seriously.”

Okayyy, Lenny! You get that athlete bod! In fact, he shared a funny story:

“It’s funny because I remember once pulling my tour bus up to the gym after getting off a leg of a tour, going to see my trainer Dodd Romero who is the guy in the video who I’ve been working with for 25-plus years, and these big athletes saw me walking in and my trainer said ‘He’s gonna work out with us.’ And they all started laughing. Because I was wearing jeans and a belt and boots and whatever shirt I was wearing, and they were like, ‘We’re gonna work out with this little rock star dude?’ Like they were making fun of me. And I destroyed them. And they didn’t see it coming.”

One thing we know for sure: NEVER underestimate Lenny Kravitz!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Lenny Kravitz & Esquire/YouTube]