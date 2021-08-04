Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals The Painful Reason His Abs 'Look Pretty Messed Up'

Leave The Rock’s abs alone!!

Dwayne Johnson was busy promoting his newest movie Jungle Cruise alongside co-star Emily Blunt this week, when the topic of his stomach came up, leaving the actor to open up about why he’ll never have a six-pack! Appearing in the WIRED Autocomplete Interview, where the duo “answer the internet’s most searched questions about themselves,” the 49-year-old wrestler-turned-movie star was forced to respond to the “f**ked up” inquiry about “what’s wrong with The Rock’s abs.”

Related: The Rock Shades Vin Diesel & Vows He Will Never Return To Fast & Furious Franchise

Despite Dwayne breaking into laughter and later calling Google searchers “f**king a**holes,” even Emily agreed the question was out of bounds, saying:

“That is f**ked up! Who wrote that? What is wrong with them?”

Still, the Jumanji: The Next Level star was serious in response, noting there’s “nothing wrong” with his abs before adding:

“I think because on Instagram, all of these Instagram fitness models have these incredible, six, eight, 12, 24-pack stomachs… I got like a five and a half pack, sometimes a four and a half pack.”

But an injury during a WWE match left The Rock with “emergency” triple hernia surgery, sharing:

“I tore, in a wrestling match, I tore the top of my quad off my pelvis. It went bang in a wrestling match and then what that did, that caused a chain reaction and it tore my abdomen wall. I had to do a triple hernia emergency surgery of a tear, a tear and a tear, Yeah, so they’re not like perfect abs.”

Blunt, who also took offense at the q, replied to viewers:

“[It’s] not [Johnson’s] fault. What’s wrong with your abs? Where are your abs, you know?”

Honestly, we can’t see anything to complain about The Rock’s rock-hard stomach (insert, above), but you can catch the star talk about his injury and more with Emily (below)!

[Image via Axelle/Bauer-Giffin/MEGA/WENN & Dwayne Johnson/Instagram]