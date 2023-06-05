The Rock Is Ready To Rock Dubai -- Shares Personalized Video For Celebrity Radio Host Kris Fade!

Kris Fade, who is regionally known as the “Ryan Seacrest of Dubai” is the host of his own Radio Show, The Kris Fade Show which airs on Virgin Radio Dubai and on KIIS in Australia, with over 4,000,000 million listeners weekly.

Fade recently shared a personalized video on his Instagram of legendary actor and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In the video, The Rock explains how he started his amateur wrestling career years ago in Dubai and thanks all his fans in Dubai for all the support over the years. The Rock also thanks Fade for supporting his brand Project Rock and praising him for being “a local to hero to so many people”.

Fade is a hero to many people. 10 years ago, he was suffering from depression, anxiety and obesity; all while going through a divorce and raising his two daughters, Noushie and Kikki. He realized he needed a change and began his transformation and shared his journey to his fans and followers. Fade then created his brand, Fade Fit, that first became a community for health and wellness and now has turned into the fastest growing healthier option snack company in the region.

Fade is also a celebrity in his own right. He stars in the region’s largest Netflix show, Dubai Bling. The show follows Fade’s life and how he juggles being a radio host, entrepreneur, father and new husband to his wife, Brianna Fade.

Kris is no stranger at becoming fast friends with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. With The Kris Fade Show being the #1 most listed to show, and the place to be for celebrities, Fade has had many guests including celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson, Jo Koy, Kim Kardashian, Ben Stiller, Chris Hemsworth, and many more.

Previously, Fade interviewed both The Rock and Kevin Hart for their new movie, where Fade thanked Rock for being his inspiration and the actor took notice of Fade wearing Project Rock shoes, proving Fade’s passion for the brand. The personalized video ends with The Rock saying how he plans on making his comeback to Dubai, in a big way. We can’t wait to see it!

[Image via Kris Fade]