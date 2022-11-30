The Try Guys Finally React To THAT SNL Sketch!!

The Try Guys finally shared their opinion on the controversial Saturday Night Live sketch that left a bad taste in lots of their fans’ mouths.

In case you need a reminder, the sketch comedy show parodied a video from the remaining three members of the popular YouTube comedy group last month in which they responded to the controversy of Ned Fulmer cheating on his wife with an employee. In the skit, cast member Ego Nwodim and host Brendan Gleeson portrayed CNN reporters. And while the 67-year-old actor as a White House correspondent was supposed to be talking about developments in America’s support of Ukraine, things took a turn when some other breaking news came in. Brendan interrupted the broadcast to announce that the Try Guys have responded to the viral controversy about their ex-member.

You can see the full parody (below):

Fans were not happy about the portrayal at the time. The internet dragged the parody, saying it downplayed the entire situation and got it completely wrong. Now, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, remaining members Zach Kornfeld, Eugene Lee Yang, and Keith Habersberger have addressed it more directly — well, almost.

In the interview which went live Monday, Keith once again expressed his surprise:

“Well, obviously being parodied on SNL was something we didn’t really ever anticipate out of our careers. We never thought we were important enough to be ridiculed that way.”

When asked about the way the skit portrayed them — and the potential “downplaying” of the situation — the group completely changed the subject. Eugene commented:

“They have an amazing costume and wig department. The replication, I commend that absolutely.”

To which Zach added:

“Very generous how much hair they gave me. As someone who’s been bald my whole life, I was thrilled.”

The deflection! And it would seem Yang threw some shade at the comedy show for boiling the Try Guys down to simply a controversy:

“Sometimes, whether it’s how it evolves at SNL or other places that are traditional, they might not be as upfront about those things. I like to think that as much as people think that maybe we will mostly be remembered for the scandal, I think the public at large is mainly going to remember that our reaction was correct.”

Oh damn.

They didn’t come out and say it, but we’re definitely getting a peek into where they actually stand with SNL. Hmm. What do U think, Perezcious readers?

