Brandi Glanville Catches Heat After Tweeting Armie Hammer Can Have Her 'Rib Cage'

As the strange and disturbing Armie Hammer scandal has unfolded, reactions to it have been all over the map… but this one is definitely a choice.

The actor has come under serious scrutiny after alleged Instagram DMs leaked where he seemingly called himself “100% a cannibal.” Since then, the situation has snowballed into on-the-record accusations of abuse and serious professional consequences. What started out as a weird, meme-worthy viral story turned into the downfall of Armie’s career.

Somehow, the extremely upsetting nature of the allegations against the Call Me By Your Name star has not been a deterrent for Brandi Glanville. While his agency, publicist, and even his ex-wife have distanced themselves from the 34-year-old, Brandi apparently decided this was a great time to shoot her shot.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum tweeted:

“Dear @armiehammer You can have my rib cage how do you just keep getting hotter and hotter #letsbbq”

Wow. Let’s BBQ?! Just… WOW.

We’re not the only ones shocked by the tastelessness of the message given the trauma his alleged victims have described. Her Twitter following quickly took her to task. Responses included:

“plz I know youre messy but this is bad” “This tweet is deplorable. There are very serious abuse allegations against this person. You are mocking these and all victims. I’ve always had compassion and empathy for you even when your behaviour didn’t always warrant. This has gone too far.” “It’s the sexualizing of an alleged predator for me” “Brandi, no girl. He’s an abuser. These women are scarred for life.”

In case you needed a reminder, the reality star’s tweet referenced a specific story from one of Armie’s exes. Courtney Vucekovich told Page Six that the father of two expressed a desire to “break my rib and barbecue and eat it.”

She described her reaction at the time, thinking:

“‘F**k that was weird,’ but you never think about it again. He says, ‘I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand, he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got.”

But, as has become apparent throughout this controversy, this isn’t just about a weird kink. Courtney also shared:

“He quickly grooms you in the relationship. He kind of captivates you and while being charming, he’s grooming you for these things that are darker and heavier and consuming. When I say consuming, I mean mentally, physically, emotionally, financially, just everything. … I wasn’t safe. … He did some things to me that I wasn’t comfortable with.”

We’re not sure Brandi really understands the gravity of the situation here. Perhaps she needs to do a closer read of some of Armie’s exes’ stories. At the very least, she could keep her thirsting over an alleged abuser to herself.

