The X-Life Star Denise Russo's Cause Of Death Revealed 4 Months On...

Denise Russo’s tragic cause of death has finally been revealed.

Four months after The X-Life alum was shockingly found unresponsive on the floor of a friend’s San Diego home, details have emerged about exactly what went down in her final moments.

TMZ reported that when she was found unresponsive in March, drug paraphernalia was discovered at the scene. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate her, but sadly, to no avail. According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner, Denise died from an accidental overdose from a lethal combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Fentanyl again. So sad. She was just 44 years old.

The late X-Life star shares a child with pro skateboarder Pierre-Luc Gagnon, who was prominently featured on the 2011 reality series. She had separated from the athlete, and things didn’t go very well for her in the years since the show. She’d fallen on bad luck, and was living in her car around the time of her death, according to friend Susie Stenberg, via TMZ.

We’re sending lots of love and strength to Denise’s loved ones during this difficult time. Share your support in the comments down below.

[Image via VH1/YouTube]