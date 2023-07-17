North West Meets TLC's Chilli After Iconic No Scrubs Halloween Costume! Epic!

North West is living the life every ’90s girl still dreams about!!

The 10-year-old spent last Halloween dressed up as TLC singer Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas. Along with two of her young pals, Nori reenacted the rap trio’s looks in their still-iconic music video for the 1999 mega-hit No Scrubs. And now, just nine months later, it all comes full circle!

Related: Kim And Tom Brady WERE Photographed Together At That Fourth Of July Party!

On Sunday afternoon, North’s momma Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a pic carousel of her oldest daughter meeting one of her heroes. In the caption, the SKIMS mogul quipped North had been dead-set on meeting Chilli since her cosplay, writing:

“Dreams do come true @therealchilli.”

And the pics proved it!! In one snap, North and the 52-year-old rap icon stood along with KarJenner fam Pomeranian pups Sushi and Sake. In another, the pair is posing together without the pups, but with wide smiles for the occasion!

And in the final two snaps of the carousel, the SKKN By Kim founder showed off a throwback look at TLC’s 1999 moment and North and her pals side-by-side!

Ch-ch-check it all out for yourself (below):

So cool! That must have been such a fun experience for North!

Related: Is Kim’s New Partnership With THIS Nutrition Company A Dig At Kourtney?!

And in a funny update after the photos were published, Kim’s little sis Khloé Kardashian commented with rage at not being invited to the meeting:

“What!!!!! And you didn’t call me to come over!!!!! Oh you’re in trouble.”

LOLz!

We seriously love that Kim is so good about introducing North to ’90s and ’00s pop culture. And we love even more that North is going all-in on rocking updated versions of it in the modern era!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via TLC/YouTube/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]