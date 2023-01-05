Theophilus London Found 'Safe And Well' After Missing For Months

Theophilus London has been found safe!

Last week we reported the All Day rapper had been reported missing in Los Angeles by his family after the last reported contact with him was in JULY. At the time, his worried loved ones released a statement asking the public for help in locating the musician, and directed anyone with information to reach out to the 35-year-old artist’s cousin Mikhail Noel on Instagram.

Well, we’re happy to report there’s no more need to worry! Mikhail took to the social media platform Wednesday to share the relieving news:

“We have found Theo. He is safe and well, at this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”

Related: Kanye West Is Missing?!

He added in the post’s caption:

“Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all.”

See (below):

While no details were released regarding the reason behind Theophilus’ concerning, months-long disappearance, his father, Lary Moses London, told NBC he was found walking in West Los Angeles by friends who were actively searching for him. He told the outlet Wednesday:

“Theo is in Los Angeles and heading to family in New York for a grandmother’s funeral and after that we want him to go to Trinidad to recuperate and to regenerate and get himself together.”

Theo was of course born in Trinidad and Tobago, and later moved to Brooklyn to begin his professional career in music. Lary worriedly added:

“He’s been through an ordeal. His mind is fragile. He needs to get back to writing his music.”

Scary… We wonder what exactly happened over those mysterious few months, but we’re just glad he’ll be reunited with family, safe and sound. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via Jeff Grossman/WENN]