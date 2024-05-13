Travis Kelce Picked Up Some VERY Special Jewelry For Taylor Swift! All The Details!

Travis Kelce is such a thoughtful boyfriend! There was no way he was showing up to The Eras Tour Paris show empty-handed!

Before the Kansas City Chiefs star jetted off to France to watch his lady perform the 87th (!) show of her world tour, he made a few pit stops at the Kentucky Derby and Miami Grand Prix. While Taylor Swift was busy rocking out with her fans, he was delving into the world of sport as a fan instead of an athlete — but that doesn’t mean his mind wasn’t on his Lover!

According to what officials from local Louisville company S. R. Blackinton told PageSix, Trav snagged some sweet gifts for Tay Tay at the horse race. Most notably, that came in the form of some jewelry! The tight end reportedly got a Derby Gold and Diamond Horseshoe Necklace worth a smooth $1,495 from the jeweler, who has been making the trophies for the Derby for nearly 50 years. The necklace is gold and shaped like a horseshoe, features six diamonds embedded in it, and has a cheeky Easter egg on the bottom for Mz. Swift herself reading “wishing you good luck.” Cute!

See the necklace for yourself (below):

Along with the necklace, the 34-year-old got his girlfriend a pair of horseshoe-wishbone earrings, made from sterling silver and gold, for extra good luck!

Pretty!

The co-owners of the company, Susanne Blackinton-Juaire and her daughter Skyla Blackinton, dished to the outlet on Monday that they gifted the necklace to Travis so he could bring it to Tay. And when they did, he was “kind and appreciative” of the gesture:

“Our family has been making the trophy since 1975 and we caught word he would be there and since it was a big year for the both of them, we wanted to gift a few very special pieces. He was super kind and appreciative!”

They also revealed the 14-karat gold used on the pieces is reclaimed from the production of this year’s Derby trophy, which makes it an extra special memory! On top of that, the duo designed these pieces to be a product of Derby history, admitting they were inspired by the pins traditionally given to jockeys before their races in Europe back in the early 1900s. Wow! Very sentimental on all accounts! But as far as we are concerned, most especially for Travis and Taylor! LOLz! What do U think about Travis’ special gift, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

