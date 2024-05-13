What?? Prince Harry Reportedly Declined King Charles' Offer To Stay In Royal Residence During London Trip!

Is there more to this story?

As we all know, Prince Harry was just in London for a rare three-day trip to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. He reportedly invited all of his relatives to come to the event as an olive branch, but nobody on his father’s side of the family came (though some of Princess Diana‘s relatives did show up).

Days before the event, it became clear that the royal feud was still as tense as ever, too, when Harry’s team made a show of confirming that King Charles III was going to be too busy to see him during his time in the country. And the father evidently was indeed too busy, since he neglected to show up to the ceremony or meet with Harry at any other point. And yet, Charles’ friends are now insisting that he wasn’t the one keeping his distance!

Related: Meghan Pays Tribute To Princess Diana With Sentimental Gift

According to royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah via The Sunday Times this weekend, His Majesty — who previously evicted Harry and Meghan Markle from their UK home, Frogmore Cottage — granted a request by the Duke of Sussex allowing him to stay in a palace property during his trip. But the 39-year-old ultimately declined the offer, choosing to stay at a hotel instead!

Charles’ pals are now using Harry’s decision to stay at a hotel as a way to blame the family’s lack of a reunion on the Spare author. The source pointed out that it would’ve been “easier” for the father and son to get together had Harry stayed on one of the royal estates. That source also denied reports that the 75-year-old was unwilling to see his child. Referencing their brief AF visit in February, a friend of the monarch said:

“It’s all very sad. While it is true that the King is understandably wary about meeting with Harry, given the publicity circus that seems to surround all such visits, he did of course agree to see his son at the most vulnerable moment of his illness, and at very short notice.”

Sure, they may have met after the cancer news was public, but from everything we’ve heard, that meeting did NOT go well! Regardless, if Charles actually wanted to see the father of two, he could’ve easily invited Harry over for a private meal at Windsor Castle — or anywhere, for that matter. They didn’t have to be sleeping at the same estate to see each other! Just saying! But the friend clearly doesn’t see it this way, sassily continuing:

“While [Charles] was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary … well, let’s say recollections may vary once again.”

A friend of Harry’s clapped back at this, insisting the Archewell founder requested to see his dad long before his trip, noting:

“I can’t imagine that request fell through the gaps. Even if they didn’t get a request, which I don’t believe, could His Majesty not have made a request to see his son? It was widely known he was coming.”

Maybe it became clear to Harry that his dad wasn’t going to agree to a reunion, so he chose not to stay at a royal household?? Why pretend things are okay if they really aren’t, you know? And they obviously weren’t!

Harry was left feeling “deeply stung” by the diss. His pal noted that it was surprising considering it’s unclear when Harry will be back in the country. Charles also seemingly made every effort to stab the Cali resident in the back — such as by granting Prince William an important new title and then reportedly sitting down with David Beckham instead of his own estranged son! Sooo shady! With all that said, do y’all think Charles REALLY invited Harry to stay at a royal residence?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]