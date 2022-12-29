Kanye West's Former Business Manager Struggling To Hit Rapper With $4.5 Million Lawsuit -- Because He's MISSING?!

Kanye West appears to be in hiding amid a major lawsuit!

You may have noticed a tweet by Daily Loud go viral on Wednesday claiming the rapper was “missing” and had been for “weeks” — all this “according to his former business manager.” Well, The US Sun tracked down more info into those claims and it turns out it’s sorta true!

Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find for weeks according to his ex-business manager. pic.twitter.com/OkAfMiWr4I — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 28, 2022

According to a new court filing by Ye’s former business manager, Thomas St. John, which was submitted on December 19 and just obtained by the outlet, the fashion designer is seemingly avoiding being found so he can hold off on a big lawsuit coming his way!

In the filing, Thomas asked for an extension of time to serve Ye and the other defendant, Yeezy LLC, after struggling to get in contact with the performer for several weeks now. The businessman and his attorneys are asking to have until the end of March to serve the papers. As of right now, a case management conference has been scheduled for April 2023.

There are a few reasons the Hurricane artist’s former employee is having such a tricky time tracking him down. The first is that he may not have an attorney right now. Things have been a bit of a mess in Kanye’s life recently ever since he went on several antisemitic rants and he was dropped by several partners, including Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez. On this, the docs stated:

“We were advised about a new law firm for defendants, but not a specific point of contact. We subsequently learned of information in the news that the law firm identified as new counsel was not affiliated with the defendants.”

A similar problem seems to be going on with Yeezy:

“Accordingly, we have not been able to serve defendants through their counsel.”

Worst of all, they can’t even figure out how to get the lawsuit to the Grammy winner since they have no idea where he’s located these days! The filing added:

“As a general matter, we have had difficulty confirming the best current address of Kanye West.”

While it’s no secret Ye has several residences, the attorneys have tried (almost) every option they know of — and nada! They expressed:

“For Mr. West, despite our diligent efforts, we were unable to ascertain his current residential address, and therefore, have not yet made attempts to serve him personally. Instead, we have attempted to service him by mail at multiple possible addresses.”

According to the docs, the lawyers attempted to serve Kanye at “three separate addresses” in California — his homes in Hidden Hills, Malibu, and Calabasas. One of the packages was even returned to the sender from one address. Whoa! Now, they’re obviously not going to go down this easily. The team plans to hire “appropriate agencies” to help them locate Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, declaring:

“We will continue to make diligent and reasonable attempts to serve defendants.”

It’s now been two months since Thomas’ initial complaint was filed. That’s a long time being unable to get in touch with Ye and his lawyers! Damn.

According to court docs, he filed the lawsuit because he wasn’t paid for the 18-month guaranteed term working as the 45-year-old’s senior financial advisor and Chief Financial Officer. He was reportedly supposed to earn $300K a month, but only ended up working three months and wasn’t paid for any of his time!

In a January 2022 meeting, as detailed in the complaint, Thomas mentioned the Praise God performer allegedly became “heated and aggressive” and “screamed” at him, arguing that he didn’t want to work with him anymore. When the former financial officer noted the contract, things got worse:

“When confronted by the 18-month commitment that had just been made, Mr. West stated words to the effect of ‘The 18-month term was bulls**t’ and ‘You’re insane for even thinking I would stick to it.'”

Thomas is suing for $4.5 million in damages, including the $900K he was allegedly owed for his work and the remaining months of his contract. Kanye and his reps haven’t responded to the lawsuit — which is pretty obvious since they seem to be running from it!

Interestingly, according to the latest paparazzi pics of the father of four, he was last seen on December 18 taking two of his children to church, presumably in Los Angeles. Perhaps the attorneys are going to need to pull a Jason Sudeikis (we kid!) and catch him when he’s in public, like Olivia Wilde. Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

