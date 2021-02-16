Those Gays Are Wrong About Me! And Working Through My Mom's Issues! My Therapy Chronicles! | Perez Hilton

Not all gay men hate Perez, despite what the most vocal on social media would like us to believe. We’re not buying that narrative anymore! Talked about that in therapy this week, as well as Britney Spears and Azealia Banks. Plus, some very very very exciting work news. And big things on the horizon. Some negative news with regards to Momma Perez. Some positive news with regards to mom too! And so much more.

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE for more of Perez’s wellness videos!