T.I. & Wife Tiny Harris Accused Of Drugging & Raping Woman In Los Angeles Hotel Room In New Lawsuit

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, have been accused of sexual assault.

According to a sexual assault and battery complaint filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday and obtained by People, a woman — identified as Jane Doe — claimed the couple drugged and raped her back in 2005. And the details in this lawsuit are horrific. She said she was in her early twenties and stationed in Los Angeles as a member of the US Air Force when the alleged assault occurred. Around that time, the woman first met a man named Caviar at a party at the home of the late rapper Coolio. The following day, he introduced her to T.I. and Tiny in the VIP section of a club.

Upon meeting the pair, Doe alleged Tiny handed her a drink. Later, the 48-year-old songwriter and T.I. brought her back to a hotel room with two other women. When the two women left, she claimed Tiny took her clothes. T.I. and Tiny then got into the shower with her, and she quickly felt “extremely shocked and uncomfortable.”

After the shower, Doe said in the complaint she was “signaled” to get into bed with T.I. However, she had been “extremely dizzy and lightheaded” at the time, leading her to believe she was drugged. As she got into the bed, T.I. allegedly turned on a pornographic movie and demanded the woman rub oil on his naked body and back. Tiny eventually joined the two in the bed and also allegedly started to massage Doe, which made her feel “sick, disgusted and nauseated.” And things only worsened from there, according to Doe.

While Tiny allegedly straddled her back and pinned her down, she claimed the rapper “proceeded to slide his toes into [Doe’s] vagina.” Doe told T.I. “no” and attempted to move him “out of her and away from her.” But the alleged assault did not stop. When he went to grab a condom, she claimed Tiny continued to “arouse herself by grinding on [Doe] and massaging her backside.” As Doe “grew increasingly sicker and felt extremely ill by the assault and battery she was experiencing,” she ended up vomiting.

Doe recalled she went to the couch “naked, dazed, sickened and weak” and proceeded to pass out. It wasn’t until the next morning that she woke up and realized something horrible happened. She immediately noticed her vagina was “in serious pain” and felt “an itching and burning sensation.” So, so awful.

In the complaint, Doe insisted she “did not consent to any of the sexual assault or misconduct.” And now she is seeking unspecified damages for battery, sexual battery, sexual assault, negligence, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Doe claimed the alleged assault has prevented her from “performing daily activities and obtaining the full enjoyment of life.”

This is not the first time these allegations have come to light. In 2021, The New York Times reported there had been a police investigation into an incident involving an Air Force veteran who claimed T.I. and Tiny raped her in a hotel room in 2005. The pair denied the allegations at the time, and prosecutors declined to pursue charges over the alleged incident due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. But Doe was able to file the lawsuit against Tiny and T.I. under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which extended the statute of limitations for sex abuse and assault victims to December 2026.

After the lawsuit filing, T.I. and Tiny continued to insist they are “innocent,” saying in a statement to People Wednesday:

“On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear… We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”

Wow. Quite a shocking lawsuit and a seriously disturbing allegation — with a very forceful response.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

