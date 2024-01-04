Zendaya Unfollowed Tom Holland On Instagram?!?!

Oh, no! What’s going on??

Zendaya is starting the new year in dramatic fashion — by unfollowing her boyfriend Tom Holland. Um… should we be worried?!

Here’s the deal. As of Thursday, the Euphoria lead unfollowed the Spider-Man star — which is usually a terrible sign for public relationships — but she also unfollowed everyone else she normally kept tabs on! Phew!!! Hopefully, this doesn’t mean anything has gone wrong in the romance. Maybe she’s just taking a step back from the platform?

The actress’ last post was on Monday when she shared the poster for her new movie Challengers, adding:

“Wishing you all the most beautiful new year .”

While she posts from time to time, she’s not the most active person online and refrains from sharing deets about her private but high-profile romance. Similarly, Tom — whom she’s been publicly dating since 2021 — rarely uses the app anymore (though he does still follow the Disney Channel alum). Fingers crossed this isn’t a sign of trouble in paradise!

Predictions? Share them ALL (below)!

[Image via Buzzfeed Celeb/Variety/YouTube]