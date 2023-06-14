Aaron Carter Sister Bobbie Jean Arrested In Florida On Drug & Theft Charges

Another member of the Carter family is dealing with some legal troubles.

According to Hernando County police records obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, Aaron Carter’s older sister Bobbie Jean was arrested for drug possession and retail theft. Yeah — shoplifting. She was allegedly caught stealing $55 worth of products from a Hobby Lobby in Florida on Saturday.

When she was discovered shoplifting last week, the store’s loss prevention team contacted the authorities. Police soon arrived at the scene and took Bobbie Jean into an office, where she allegedly grabbed her purse “in a panic” and threw a powder-blue container under the desk. That’s when the situation got worse for Bobbie Jean. The container allegedly held 0.8 grams of purple powder and 1.3 grams of white powder inside. A field test revealed the purple powder was fentanyl. Yikes…

The 41-year-old has been taken into custody and booked on one count of retail theft (shoplifting) and one count of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl). Per Page Six, court records also noted that Bobbie Jean has been charged with petit theft for now and held on a $500 bond. She applied for indigency – meaning she asked for a court-appointed attorney.

Bobbie Jean currently remains in jail. She was placed on suicide watch after reportedly threatening to “kill” herself while in transit to prison.

All of this is heartbreaking to hear about Bobbie Jean, considering her younger brother died at the age of 34 around seven months ago. Even worse when you consider she had drugs — and Aaron’s cause of death was ruled to be not just drowning but also the effects of alprazolam and difluoroethane. We cannot imagine how hard it must have been for her and the rest of the family after losing Aaron at such a young age. On top of the unexpected loss, they’ve been dealing with a series of legal woes over the past few months. Most recently, family matriarch Jane Schneck was arrested on domestic battery charges.

As we previously reported, she got into a verbal altercation at her home in Hernando County, Florida, with her husband last month when he confronted her about “listening to music so loudly on the TV” while he was trying to sleep. The couple soon got into a heated “confrontation over the remote.” A video recording of the incident, taken by her husband, showed that things escalated to the point where Jane “grabbed his wrist.” He ended up calling the authorities to help diffuse the situation. When they arrived at the scene and saw the video, they deemed there was enough probable cause to charge her and take her into custody.

So it’s been a very messy few months for the Carter family, and it’s only worsened with this latest arrest involving Bobbie Jean. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

