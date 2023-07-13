Tiffany Haddish 'Crashed Weddings' For Free Food Before Fame: 'I Was Homeless & Hungry'

Tiffany Haddish used to love a good wedding…

But even more so, a free meal.

If you’ve watched the comedian over the years in films like Girls Trip, Night School, and The Kitchen, it’s probably pretty hard to imagine what life was like for her before all the fame. But to help you with that, we’ve got a hint: think Wedding Crashers.

While the 43-year-old may not have had a role in the Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn-led comedy, you may be surprised to hear that back in her young and hungry days before all the fame, Haddish was actually “homeless” and often didn’t know where her next meal would come from.

So, she’d crash weddings to catch a free plate of food. Yes, really!

In an interview with People published Wednesday, the stand up comedian opened up about her since-deserted ritual:

“I’ve crashed weddings before, given a speech and didn’t know anybody there. That’s when I was homeless and hungry.”

OMG, she’d give speeches too?? You’d think that she’d want to stay under the radar as much as possible! But then again, that’s just not in Tiffany’s DNA. LOLz!

She continued:

“I would have two or three drinks, and then I would grab the microphone and be like, ‘I just want to say that you are the most beautiful couple.’ Everybody would be looking at me like, ‘Who is this Black girl at our wedding?’”

Oh, Tiffany…

The After Party star shared that her go-to venue was at a hotel in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles, which was a popular place to say “I do” at the time. Boy, she’s certainly come a long way since then…

The actress has been open about her humble beginnings in the foster care system in the past. And in 2019, she reflected on her early days in stand up comedy in a lengthy Instagram post.

She wrote at the time:

“I look at this picture and want to cry tears of joy for this Girl. I remember that night. She was homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt. I promised her if she kept faith in God and Herself, We will get to a place where we will be Housed, Over Fed, Less Hurt and Fear Free. I am so Grateful that she Believed. I am so Happy we have come this far and excited about where we will Go. Tiffany Sara Cornilia Haddish I Love and Approve of you and most of all God does too. You are perfect enough for both of us right now and always.”

More recently, her career took yet another turn after she was wrapped up a molestation lawsuit that has since been dismissed, which you can read all about HERE.

What are YOUR thoughts on Tiffany’s wedding admission, Perezcious readers?? Would U ever crash a wedding like that?!

Let us know in the comments down below…

