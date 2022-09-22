Tiffany Haddish Confesses She 'Lost' All Her Jobs -- Even After Molestation Lawsuit Has Been Dismissed

It sounds like things are not exactly back to normal for Tiffany Haddish.

Of course, she and fellow comedian Aries Spears have been the focus of disturbing recent allegations of molestation and misconduct in years-old comedy skits. The Girls Trip star and the MADtv alum were named in a lawsuit filed several weeks ago by an anonymous woman on behalf of herself and her brother. In the suit, Jane Doe claimed she and her little brother were underage when Haddish and Spears asked them to perform in inappropriate comedy skits. At least one of those was later posted on Funny Or Die‘s website.

That shocking story got a major update earlier this week when the accuser suddenly dropped the lawsuit. The new filing sought to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice — meaning Jane Doe cannot bring suit against Haddish or Spears again. Still, even though it appears these legal problems are over for the Night School star, the career ramifications are apparently ongoing.

On Wednesday morning, TMZ photogs spotted Haddish walking into LAX. They walked with her through the check-in area for a bit and asked about the scandal. She told them how “relieved” she is for it to be over, explaining she was worried for the kids/alleged victims through it all:

“I’m relieved. I was concerned about the kids. I was really concerned about the kids, making sure they were OK.”

Interestingly, she very clearly tried to distance herself from Spears. When asked about the other comedian involved in the lawsuit, the Like A Boss star didn’t have much to say:

“I don’t talk to him.”

And she sounded confident that there were no more scandals coming down the pike. She told the photog flat-out that any other accusations against her are fake news:

“I’m pretty sure ain’t nobody else going to be coming after me any time soon, and if there is somebody else, that s**t fake.”

So that’s that, then. Right? Well, not so fast. A second photog captured Haddish in a follow-up interview, also in the airport, that occurred later on Wednesday morning. When he asked how she was doing following the lawsuit’s dismissal, Tiffany glumly stated:

“I lost everything. All my gigs, gone. Everything is gone. I don’t know, bro. I don’t have no job. I don’t have no job, bro.”

Shocked at Tiffany’s candid admission about the consequences to her career, the photog tried to console her as she walked into a secured area away from the camera. He said:

“That’s not good.”

You can see video of the tense exchange HERE.

Of course, Haddish has previously commented about the child sexual abuse allegations — sort of. Earlier this month, days after the initial outrage over the lawsuit’s shocking claims, she took to Instagram with a message for her fans:

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now. But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

Thus, Wednesday’s airport interaction marked her first public opportunity to speak on her own behalf following the lawsuit’s dismissal. And it sounds like times are tough. We just hope everyone involved in this sordid situation can move forward with their lives in a healthy, fulfilling way.

