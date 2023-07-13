Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Baby Bump In Cutest New Nursery! Look!

Lindsay Lohan is getting closer and closer to welcoming her first child, and she is filling us in on a very exciting step in her motherhood journey!

On Tuesday, the Freaky Friday star shared the first look at her adorbz ocean-themed nursery, which she created with the help of Nestig.

Alongside several stunning photos, Lindsay shared this message with fans on Instagram:

“ So excited to show you my nursery & the collection I designed with @nestigbaby! Everything is inspired by the beach and is so peaceful and playful I loved working with @nestigbaby to create my dream nursery—everything is handmade and perfect for any little one in your life! You can shop my full collection at the link in bio! #nestigpartner”

Awww So exciting! We love seeing Lindsay prep for motherhood like this!

Families everywhere are definitely going to want to get their hands on her new collection, too, because it’s so cute. Nothing but the best (and most adorable) for baby, right?!

In the photos, the Mean Girls alum could be seen showing off her baby bump in a white dress while standing before a stylish wooden crib with an aviator mobile. Behind her, the wall was painted with an ocean scene, complete with a sailboat, plane, and a sandy beach. A large teddy bear was also in the room waiting for the little one to arrive, too!

Ch-ch-check it all out (below)!

Stunning!!

The 37-year-old and her husband Bader Shammas are set to welcome their first child together, a baby boy, sometime very soon!

The exact due date hasn’t been announced but sources previously said she was nearing the end of her pregnancy. So, it likely won’t be long now!

Now that the nursery is ready and waiting, it’s only a matter of time!

What do U think of this decor?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Vogue/YouTube]