Joe Exotic Says He Was ‘Sexually Assaulted’ By Prison Staff — And Wants Donald Trump To Pardon Him!

Joe Exotic is ready to plead his case to Donald Trump!

The Tiger King star has reportedly submitted a 257-page case to the President, detailing the various reasons why he should be pardoned from the 22-year sentence he is currently serving after being convicted in a murder-for-hire plot.

Most shockingly, per TMZ reports, the letter includes a claim that he has been sexually assaulted behind bars — and not by other inmates.

Related: Jeff Lowe Says Dogs Picked Up Scent Of Human Remains At Joe’s Former Zoo!

Included in the case was a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr., who previously advocated for him on Twitter (after joking on a radio show he might talk Daddy into pardoning Exotic to own the libz). That letter contained the most disturbing claims:

“I have been sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied in a chair to the point the skin came off my arms. … please be my hero … my hands are damaged from the abuse in jail so I’m sorry for the soppy (sic) writing and spelling … #TrumpJr.2024.”

Could this possibly be true? If so he doesn’t need a pardon, he needs to contact the ACLU, as his civil rights are being violated. Federal prison sources denied the claims, telling TMZ “there was no such assault.”

Joe is currently scheduled for a 2037 release date, but due to various medical conditions including anemia and common variable immune deficiency, he does not believe he will make it out alive. To his credit, Exotic (aka Maldonado-Passage) appealed to the Trumps’ sense of grandeur, writing:

“Allow me to make you proud, to make America proud, to make the world proud. Be my hero please.”

Also included in the lengthy case file were multiple character references, including one from Kerri Walker, whose cousin worked at the zoo Joe made infamous. Kerri says the animal handler got a bad deal, much like then-candidate Trump did with the “grab-’em-by-the-p***y” tape. Yep, all just a bunch of victims here. BTW, Exotic also believes that he was discriminated against because he is gay, resulting in his unfair conviction.

Joe’s husband, Dillon Passage, also wrote a letter in his defense, saying:

“I see a sweet, big heart man, with good intentions, who took a few steps down a dark road, and he’s just waiting to be pulled out of it.”

While Joe does admit to shooting some tigers that were ill as a humane way to euthanize them, he continues to maintain his innocence when it comes to the murder-for-hire plot against nemesis Carole Baskin, claiming the “threats” made against her were just “hyperbole.”

His lawyers say these “threats” were “simply another aspect of his showmanship … Joe’s jokes, at most, in bad taste, were merely jokes.” Oh, and the $3,000 he paid to the alleged hitman was not for a hit. Ok, sure, TOTALLY!

On Wednesday, Eric Love of the Netflix star’s legal team, is flying to D.C. to present the pardon application to a connection at The White House — because OF COURSE Joe Exotic has a friend of a friend at this White House.

[Image via Netflix & WENN/Instar.]