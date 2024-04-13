Kris Jenner's Sister Karen Houghton's Cause Of Death Revealed

New details have come out about the death of Kris Jenner’s sister.

As we previously reported, Karen Houghton suddenly and unexpectedly passed away last month at the age of 65. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department told TMZ that the police received a call for medical aid at around 1:30 p.m. on March 18. When deputies arrived at her home, fire officials were already providing life-saving measures for Karen. However, they sadly were unable to revive her.

Sources with direct knowledge shared with the outlet that Kris understandably was very upset when she found out about the tragic news. The momager mourned the loss of Karen in an emotional statement posted to social media, saying:

“Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

So sad. Now, three weeks later, Karen’s cause of death has been revealed. According to a copy of her death certificate obtained by TMZ on Friday, she died from cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia. The document listed Type 2 diabetes as the secondary underlying cause and also noted that she had bipolar disorder. Karen was cremated following her death, per the report.

Oof. Our hearts continue to go out to the entire KarJenner clan and Karen’s daughter Natalie Zettel.

