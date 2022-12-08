TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dead At 21

TikTok star Megha Thakur has sadly died at the way-too-young age of 21.

Her parents announced the sad news on her Instagram account, revealing she “suddenly” passed away on Thanksgiving Day. They wrote:

“It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours. Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey”

Related: Kirstie Alley Had Colon Cancer Before Her Death

This is heartbreaking to hear, especially since she had so much life before her. See their announcement (below):

No other details or a cause of death have been given at this time.

Megha was a popular beauty and lifestyle creator based in New York City and Toronto, Canada. She primarily preached body positivity and self-confidence to her 105,000 followers on Instagram and nearly one million followers on TikTok. One of her most viral videos, receiving more than 58 million views, showed the influencer attempting to twerk, while the caption and clip implied that someone’s size should never hold them back from having fun with the dance. Watch (below):

She then said in a follow-up to the viral post, while pointing to her brain:

“It’s not about what’s down here it’s about what’s up in here.

Megha added:

“Go watch my other videos for that confidence boost because that is key to achieving maximum jigglage.”

Our hearts go out to her friends and family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Megha…

[Image via Megha Thakur/Instagram/TikTok]