Kirstie Alley Had Colon Cancer Before Her Death -- Details

As the entertainment world mourns the death of legendary comedian Kirstie Alley, more details about her shocking death are coming to light.

We reported how the Cheers alum passed away on Monday night after a battle with cancer. Her children, True and Lillie Parker, did not go into the details of her diagnosis at the time, but on Tuesday morning a representative spoke with People to share more details. Discussing the devastating loss, the rep confirmed Kirstie passed away from colon cancer. According to the kids, she had been receiving treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, before her death.

Informing friends and fans of the sad loss, they wrote on the ‘gram:

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

They added:

“We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.”

While the 71-year-old was most famous for her hilarious roles in Cheers, Victoria’s Closet, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Summer School, and so, so much more, her children, who starred alongside her in the reality series Kirstie Alley’s Big Life, remembered her for her “zest” for life. They expressed:

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Truly so sad…

Kirstie’s friends and former co-stars have taken to social media in droves to mourn her loss, including John Travolta, Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Gad, and Valerie Bertinelli. Now, in separate statements to People, her Cheers co-stars Kelsey Grammer, Ted Danson, and Rhea Perlman are reflecting on her loss, as well.

Preferring to mourn in private, Grammer simply shared:

“I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her.”

Meanwhile, The Good Place alum opened up about how he spent his final moments before learning of Kirstie’s death — and it’s truly tear-jerking:

“I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers. It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her.”

Whoa… The timing of the Cheers rewatch is so bittersweet. Rhea concluded:

“Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend. Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved kids and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created. She had massive Halloween and Easter parties, and invited the entire crew of the show, and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I’ve never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I’m going to miss her very, very much.”

She was beloved by so many… We are sending lots of love to those mourning her loss. R.I.P.

