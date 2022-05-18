New Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Audio Exposes The VILE Things They Said To Each Other During Fights

The dirty laundry from Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s relationship keeps coming out in the actor’s defamation trial.

As the Aquaman star’s cross-examination by Depp’s lawyer continued on Tuesday, some icky audio was played for the court that featured the then-couple hurling insults at each other during a rather intense argument.

While it wasn’t clear when exactly this fight took place, it’s obvious the pair were bringing out the absolute worst in each other, as they both started laughing while saying whatever they could to make the other feel awful about themselves.

The audio kicked off with Johnny telling Amber:

“Everything’s fine until it doesn’t go your own way and when it doesn’t go your way, I’m in trouble. I don’t want your kind of woman.”

WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Audio recording of an argument between #AmberHeard and #JohnnyDepp. A lot of F bombs, "suck your own d***", "suck my d***", etc….. pic.twitter.com/tt9k14CIj5 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 17, 2022

But things quickly spiraled out of control. Amber was repeatedly heard telling Depp, “suck my d**k” and “suck your own d**k,” before exclaiming:

“I wish I hadn’t bought into any of your f**king lies, your bulls**t your sober f**king presence, your f**king goodness, your sweetness, all the lies. I wish I hadn’t bought into the months of you being you, I wish I hadn’t f**king thought I could have kids with you, you’re a f**king kid yourself. I wish I hadn’t bought into any of the lies you sold, talk about fake bill of goods.”

The actress once again told the Oscar nominee to “suck my d**k” as he started talking back, prompting him to reply:

“I don’t want to suck your d**k. I don’t want nothing to do with your f**king midsection!”

The duo then broke out in laughter, with Heard’s being a little more passionate.

Johnny proceeded to call her a “f**king ridiculous clown” and “the most spoiled f**king brat” who has “everybody out here almost fooled,” then added:

“Figure out what you have to offer instead of going out and getting your tits out.”

Amber hit back:

“You got it figured out! You’re right, that’s what I do. That’s that!”

As the then-couple kept verbally sparring, Heard started to make a dig about Johnny’s hit role on 21 Jump Street from his twenties, saying sarcastically, “That’s not selling out” — before adding:

“Hey, at least I didn’t do like a TV show where I was a heartthrob in my 20s, that would be embarrassing. If only I was with someone in their 50s that could point that out to me. You don’t even know what movies I’ve done.”

Depp replied with a dig of his own, saying:

“I had to watch your f**king dreck and you trying to spew out your f**king lines.”

After Amber then called him a “joke,” Johnny went for the jugular, saying:

“Yeah, I’m the joke in the industry, Amber. Aquaman!”

She yet again hit back, responding:

“21 whatever it was. No one cares! You f**king washed up piece of s**t!”

The clip ended with Johnny telling her:

“Your jealousy’s so tragic.”

After the audio concluded, Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez asked Amber:

“You told Mr. Depp to suck your dick multiple times, didn’t you?”

Amber replied, “Yes I did,” prompting Vasquez to ask:

“You call him a sellout, don’t you?”

Heard responded:

“I was expressing frustration about his criticism of my career and how many problems it caused in the dynamic of our relationship. I called him horrible, ugly things, as you can hear. We spoke to each other in a really horrible way. I called him a lot of ugly things.”

Vasquez asked Heard if she called Johnny “a washed up piece of s**t?” — to which Amber said:

“I think we both called each other that on that occasion, yes.”

Vasquez then said that Depp was the one who “got you that role in ‘Aquaman,'” which Amber adamantly denied, saying:

“No, Ms. Vasquez, I got myself that role by auditioning. That’s how that works.”



When asked about the jealousy comment, Heard said she thought Johnny was “indicating I was jealous of his career,” but noted that Johnny himself was “very jealous” when she worked or did anything with her friends, adding:

“He’s always been very jealous.”

Yeah, Amber isn’t the only person to bring up Johnny’s jealousy issues, either. As for anger issues, well, that’s clearly something they both need to work on.

