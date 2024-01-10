Kylie Jenner WAS Blocking Selena Gomez & Other Girls From Taking Pics With Timothée Chalamet?!

So apparently the biggest little Golden Globes controversy is not settled yet!

Obviously we’re talking about that moment when Selena Gomez was caught on camera spilling something to bestie Taylor Swift that dropped her jaw! The first read of many viewers was that Selly was telling her about an interaction with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner! They thought Selena was saying:

“I asked for a picture with him and she said NO.”

The “she” in this case being Kylie. Fans thought she BLOCKED her BFF Hailey Bieber‘s nemesis from getting a pic with her man!

some #GoldenGlobes tea???????? “i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez “with timothee?” *selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

Selena has since come out with her version of events, explaining she was actually spilling some very different hot goss. She claimed in a comment on E! News‘ Instagram page:

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business.”

Some fans have even wondered if she was talking about the rumored affair between her Only Murders in the Building co-stars — Martin Short and the very recently single Meryl Streep!

But apparently some folks aren’t buying that explanation — including an expert lip reader! The pro DailyMail.com hired to assess Selena’s lips is convinced fans got it right the first time! So if that’s true, why would Kylie block Selena?

Well, per the outlet’s source, it wasn’t specifically about Selly at all. It’s just how the Kardashians star is about her famous beau!

“Kylie doesn’t feel threatened by her, but she is heavily protective over her relationship with Timothée.”

Protective of their privacy? Um, not exactly. The insider says it’s a lot more paranoid than that!

“She loves him and isn’t going to let him go. She knows that women would love to break up what they have.”

OMG, really?! That’s ridiculous, if true. They’re making it sound like Kylie is way too controlling and sus of other women.

Selena obviously wasn’t trying to break them up, nor was she jealous. After all, she has her man situation handled at the moment. No, this source says the Come and Get It singer was just trying to give kudos to her one-time co-star on all his success:

“Selena went up to him to simply congratulate him on his nominations and tell him how much she loved his latest film. She is genuinely proud of how far he’s come.”

We wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t remember they were romantic leads in a movie once. It was A Rainy Day In New York — the last Woody Allen movie before his full cancelation, the one that basically disappeared and got unceremoniously dropped on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a film that essentially doesn’t exist.

But Kylie got the wrong idea and caused so much more drama than there would have been if she’d just been civil! At least, that’s what DM‘s sources say. What do YOU think really happened?!

